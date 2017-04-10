The Flic is your Mac's new button of power

There’s only one thing our brains like better than buttons, and that’s squidgy, customisable Bluetooth buttons. The Flic (from £29) is that irresistible dopamine rush, a connected hardware shortcut to pretty much anything you fancy, from smart lights to Spotify. Using its new Mac app (it’s also available for iOS), you can assign different actions to clicks, double clicks and holds, letting you charm the boardroom by firing up the Chromecast, flicking onto your next presentation slide and playing that VLC video. Thanks to IFTTT support, the possibilities are pretty much endless. Our plan? An emergency skip button for the Stuff office playlist.