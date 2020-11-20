Bird Buddy is like a Ring doorbell for your feathered friends

If you’re more bothered about what’s going on in your back garden than who’s ringing your doorbell when you’re not in, Bird Buddy’s connected feeder could be the twitcher tech for you. Every time a beak approaches, the Bird Buddy's motion-activated camera captures 5MP photos and 720p video, with a 120-degree lens ensuring it can get every feather in (unless you often get an ostrich or albatross in your garden). The Bird Buddy app then uses AI to identify each one and create a rogues’ gallery of winged visitors, so you know exactly which species are stopping by and when, plus it’ll give you tips on what to fill the feeder with to attract each one. The 6040mAh battery lasts about a month between charges and you can add a mount to allow it to perch on your fence or cling to a wall if you want. Bird Buddy has already smashed its target on Kickstarter, but if you back it for €129 now, you’ll save €60 on the retail price when it goes on general sale next year.