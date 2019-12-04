Amazon's new battery-powered Echo Input is a properly portable smart assistant

Amazon has finally made a fully portable Echo speaker that can be carried around with you. The new Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition (alright, the name could use a bit of work) is a battery-powered version of the smart speaker that features Alexa voice assistant support, 360-degree sound, and enough power for 10 hours of continuous music playback. As you’d expect, it can be paired with all manner of smart devices and offers access to all the Alexa skills you know and love - while it also features four LED lights that’ll show you how much juice is left in the tank. Although the device is only available in India at the moment, Amazon says it'll be heading to other markets in the future. So, watch this space.