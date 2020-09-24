The Amazon Echo Dot is a puck no longer

For 2020 Amazon has decided to give its most popular Echo devices a complete redesign, and just like the main Echo, the almost iconically puck-shaped Echo Dot (£50) is now a sphere. Coming in white, blue and charcoal colourways, the new Dot has a 1.6in front-firing speaker which Amazon says produces ‘crisp vocals and balanced bass’. There’s also a new Echo Dot with Clock (£60), that has a subtle LED clock embedded in its fabric wrapping. They both look like little crystal balls, and will go on sale later this year.