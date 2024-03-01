Sennheiser’s latest Momentum wireless buds pack over a dozen upgrades

Wires are the bane of our existence, which is why true wireless earbuds are some of our favourite headphones. If you’re after a new set of wireless buds, the latest offering from Sennheiser is top clobber. The Momentum True Wireless 4 buds pack over a dozen upgrades from its predecessors. They were first teased back at CES 2024 in January, and these tiny titans of sound are now available to shove in your lugs.

Sennheiser packed these earbuds with more bells and whistles than a Swiss army knife. You’ll find Snapdragon Sound, Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless technology, and Auracast, not to mention an ultra-low-latency mode that’s so quick it makes Usain Bolt look sluggish. These earbuds are not just about blasting your eardrums with crystal clear highs and bass that feels like a kick to the chest. Built on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform with Bluetooth 5.4, these buds are future-proofed to the nines. Firmware updates down the line? Check. Support for all the latest and greatest audio codecs? Double check.

With Qualcomm’s RF Front End (RFFE) tech, these earbuds promise signal strength that could give The Hulk a run for his money. And with a six-microphone array to boot, your calls will be so clear you’ll start wondering if you’re actually telepathic. The Momentum True Wireless 4 buds have stamina in spades – 7.5 hours on a single charge, to be precise. And with a charging case that extends that to a whopping 30 hours, plus quick charging that gives you an hour of playback from just 8 minutes of charging, you’re all set for even the longest of Netflix binges or endless conference calls.

Sennheiser didn’t just stop at making these earbuds sound good. Oh no, they went all in on making them some of the most comfortable and customisable earbuds on the market. With a revised ear tip and nozzle design, plus a comprehensive fit kit, you can find the perfect fit to keep those tunes flowing and the outside world at bay.

So, what’s the damage? The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 can be yours for £260/€299.90. They’re available to order directly from the brand in three colourways: Black Copper, Metallic Silver, and Graphite.

