Seiko Presage ‘Nausicäa of the Valley of the Wind’ is a Limited Edition watch for Studio Ghibli fans

Seiko and the legendary Japanese animation studio, Studio Ghibli, have announced their third collaborative project: the Seiko Presage ‘Nausicäa of the Valley of the Wind’, a Studio Ghibli-inspired Limited Edition timepiece.

This Limited Edition watch draws inspiration from the cinematic masterpiece, ‘Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind’. The film portrays a post-apocalyptic film in which the young princess Nausicaä explores a toxic jungle of giant insects on a mission to coexist with nature. And now, you can brave the everyday adventures of time with this special timepiece.

Best smartwatch: Apple and Android smartwatches reviewed

Reflecting the film’s rich visual tapestry and profound themes, the design elegantly captures the essence of Nausicaä’s journey. Each detail, meticulously crafted, pays homage to the iconic imagery of the film, offering fans a tangible connection to this timeless narrative.

For example, under a dual-curve sapphire crystal glass, the dial is a blue enamel in the same colour as Nausicäa’s iconic dress in the film.

The glass exhibition case back features gold ion plating, as a homage to the film quote, “clothed in blue robes, descending onto a golden field”. These words are also engraved on the case back.

The nature scene, printed onto the glass, emphasises one of the film’s key themes of our coexistence with nature, and the blue glass crown is designed to resemble the eyes of ‘Ohmu’ giant insect characters,

The watch comes on a leather strap sourced from an LWG-certified tannery (which is very in keeping with the film’s ecological values). The ‘Ohmu’ silhouette features on the underside of the brown calf leather strap.

Inside the watch’s 40.5mm case is the in-house mechanical 6R51 movement. It has an accuracy OF -15/+25 seconds per day and a 72-hour power reserve.

The Seiko Presage ‘Nausicäa of the Valley of the Wind’ Studio Ghibli Limited Edition is limited to 1500 pieces and is available for pre-order now on Seiko’s website for £1540. Get yours before they fly off the shelves faster than Nausicaä on her glider!

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech