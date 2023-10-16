Roku’s debut telly shines from £170 with easy access to streamers

While fan-favourite Roku has been tucked away in little streaming boxes or dongles until now, the brand is headed to your walls with its debut telly. Working alongside JVC, Roku is releasing a line-up of budget TVs. The debut offering starts from £170, offers Full-HD resolution, HDR10, and is available in sizes up to 43-inches.

With Roku’s range with JVC, you’ll be able to pick between HD and Full-HD configurations. On these budget models, the stand-out feature is Roku’s popular streaming interface. Using the same interface as the streaming boxes, you’ll find things familiar, save for a few extra telly settings. You can customise the home screen for quick access to the apps you use most, and the smart Roku Search lets you look across all your streaming apps.

Roku’s software gives you quick access to all of your favourite streaming apps straight from the new TV, including an included 30-day free trial to ITVX Premium. There’s also a built-in Freeview tuner, so you can record and watch scheduled programming. Everything’s controlled by the included remote, which supports voice control. Or, you can use your smartphone as a control.

Ready to strap Roku‘s latest to your wall? The new budget TV line-up is available to order directly from the brand or from Currys. The Roku JVC tellies start from £170 for a 24-inch model, up to £330 for 43-inches.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home