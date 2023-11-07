Rode NT1 Signature Series stays simple with XLR-only output

Migrating from a gaming headset to a dedicated microphone can be as simple as plugging in a USB cable – but what if you’re all about analogue? Rode’s latest studio condenser mic has got you covered. The Rode NT1 Signature Series takes the firm’s NT1 5th-gen and strips out the USB connection and digital features, in favour of an XLR port and… well, not much else.

Landing in a range of limited-edition colours including red, green, purple, pink and blue, as well as Rode’s more familiar classic black, the NT1 Signature Series goes back to basics with an entirely analogue setup. That’s sure to please fans of previous-gen versions of the NT1, which were XLR-only until the 5th-gen model added USB-C to the mix. With over six million sold to date, there are plenty of fans out there.

It means any digital sound processing will need to be done on your PC in post, rather than in real-time on the mic itself, but that should be just dandy for any serious streamers, podcasters or content creators. An extremely low 4dBA self-noise pretty much makes it the quietest studio condenser going.

Quality-wise, Rode reckons it’s the “best performing studio condenser mic in its class”, with the same tight cardoid pickup pattern and 1in diaphragm HF6 condenser capsule as the NT1 5th-gen. It should retain the familiar NT1 sound signature, with a clean and detailed midrange, crisp highs and warm bass.

The aluminium-bodied mic ships with an XLR cable in the box, along with a studio-grade shock mount and pop filter.

Keeping things simple means the Rode NT1 Signature Series can be snapped up for less cash than the NT1 5th-gen; it’ll be available to buy from $159 (roughly £130, but exact UK pricing is still TBC) wherever you order your audio equipment.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming