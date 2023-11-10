Xiaomi’s Redmi 13C is gunning for Gen Z with a focus on creativity

We’re as much a fan of a budget smartphone as anyone else. And while the year is almost over, Xiaomi is squeezing in one last entry into the 2023 smartphone arena. The Redmi 13C just dropped, and it’s looking like a bit of a dark horse in the budget smartphone race. The brand is gunning straight for the hearts (and wallets) of Gen Z with its combo of slick design and creative features.

The Redmi 13C is a real head-turner with its super slim 8.09mm profile and flat frame design. It’s like the smartphone equivalent of that fashionably late guest at a party who just knows they’ve got everyone’s attention. It’s available in the nature-inspired Midnight Black, Navy Blue, Clover Green, and Glacier White colours. This handset flaunts a 6.74-inch LCD display that’s perfect for scrolling through your feed​​. It also comes with TÜV certification for blue light, and Flicker Free technology for those late night doomscrolls.

Xiaomi has made the camera on this smartphone a Swiss army knife for social media. Sporting a 50MP triple camera and an 8MP front snapper, the Redmi 13C is ready to capture impressive shots. And for those who love capturing the nightlife, there’s a 34.9% improvement in capture speed in night mode. Plus, with 10 film camera filters and frame options, you can get artsy with your shots without breaking a sweat.

Under the hood, the Redmi 13C is powered by a MediaTek Helio octa-core processor with up to 8GB of RAM. It runs the MIUI 14 operating system, which is remarkable easy to use. The device supports up to 1TB of expandable storage, which is like having a digital Mary Poppins bag in your pocket. Plus, a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging mean you’re always ready to roll​​.

Fancy a budget phone that can get you ready for Instagram? The Redmi 13C comes in three variants: 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB. You can nab the base model for $109/£129. It’s already available to order directly from the brand or from other retailers. That’s a lot of bang for not a lot of bucks.

