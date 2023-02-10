Realme GT Neo 5 sets the pace for smartphone charging

Realme was already quick on the draw when it came to smartphone charging speeds, managing a mightily impressive 150W with the Realme GT Neo 3 – but now it has blown that figure out of the water with the Realme GT Neo 5. This new current crammer comes with a frankly ridiculous 240W.

In real terms, that means a full charge takes under ten minutes, or quicker than your morning wash routine (please say you have a morning wash routine). Realme reckons 30 seconds of charge is enough juice to make a two hour phone call, and a 50% top-up can be had in four minutes.

At 4600mAh it doesn’t have the biggest capacity battery around, but seeing how it’s the fastest charging phone on the market, sipping down 195W more static than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its paltry 45W, would-be owners shouldn’t feel too short-changed. There’s also a version with slower, but still unbelievably quick 150W charging, and larger 5000mAh cell.

Whichever version you go for, you’re looking at performance courtesy of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU – not Qualcomm’s latest and greatest silicon, but still plenty rapid. The 150W model can be bought with 8, 12 or 16GB of RAM in Realme’s native China, and comes with 256GB of storage; the 240W version comes with 16GB and 256GB as standard, but can also be had with a whopping 1TB of internal memory.

Up front there’s a 6.74in AMOLED display with 2772×1240 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, while around the back you’ll find a camera trio headlined by a 50MP main sensor with OIS. The other two can’t match it on pixel count, with an 8MP sensor for the ultrawide lens and 2MP for the macro shooter. A 16MP punch-hole front camera is on hand for selfies and video calls.

It lands in White, Purple and Black colours, with each one rocking a set of RGB LEDs on the rear next to the camera module. They can flash for incoming notifications, low battery alerts or other app functions.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is China-only for now, but previous generations have made their way to other markets, so a wider release isn’t beyond the realms of possibility. It’s on sale for 3199 yuan (around £389/$470) for the 16GB/256GB version, and climb to 3499 yuan (£425/$514) for the 16GB/1TB edition. The 150W edition starts from 2499 (£304/$367) for the base 8/256GB variant, rising to 2699 (£328/$397) for the 12/256GB middle option and 2899 (£352/$426) for 16/256GB top model.