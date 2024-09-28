Razer’s bum-shaking haptic cushion is real – and I seriously want one

It started as a gaming novelty, but force feedback is now must-have tech. HD haptics and adaptive triggers are game console staples, and now Razer is getting the PC world in on the action… via your arse cheeks? Yep, the Razer Freyja haptic gaming cushion is a a genuine product you can buy – and after a demo, I’m convinced this might be the next step in immersive gaming.

Revealed at Razercon, the RGB-obsessed gaming brand’s annual showcase for new models and upcoming tech, the Razer Freyja is the figurehead for Sensa HD Haptics. This bespoke take on force feedback works directionally, based on in-game actions: think slamming open heavy doors or clashing swords in RPGs, driving over rough surfaces in rally games, or replicating footsteps over different floor surfaces in first person shooters. As you do each one, the vibration will either target a specific point, or travel across a series of motors depending on the device.

The Freyja puts six motors up against your shoulders, lower back, and bum to create convincing sensations from compatible games. Support will be baked into the Unity, Unreal and GameMaker engines, so expect hundreds of titles to integrate the tech. The pair I tried – Hogwarts Legacy and Final Fantasy XVI – were impressive examples of what devs will be able to do with Sensa HD. I felt the impact of my wizard’s spells as they crossed from one side of the screen to the other, and fighting a Bighorn felt that much more visceral as I swapped between different magical elements. I can see it becoming a must-have for sim racers looking to add even more realism to their setup.

Sensa HD can also react to sound, and works with all audio-enabled content – think movies and music, not just games. Top Gun: Maverick’s canyon training scene brought some added drama I can only compare to one of those IMAX 4dx cinema screens.

It’s not just a case of “has bass, add rumble”, either: the vibrations are linear, so get more intense in line with the sound mix without dissolving into a single continuous vibration. It’s fully customisable through Razer’s freshly updated Synapse 4 software, so you can dial down the intensity or crank it up if you want maximum impact.

The Razer Kraken Pro V4 headset, also revealed at Razercon, is second in line with Sensa HD Haptic support. A software update will also bring it to the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller in the coming weeks.

The Freyja evolved from Razer’s Project Esther concept shown off at CES in January 2024. It’s effectively a cushion you fix onto your chair (any chair with a medium backrest will fit, not just race car-style gaming chairs – from Razer or otherwise) using three adjustable straps, and plug into the mains for power. A quick-release connector will prevent any accidents. The soft material feels a lot like the stuff Razer uses for its mousepads, meaning it’ll wipe clean with a wet cloth.

It talks to your PC using Bluetooth or Razer’s Hyperspeed wireless tech, and has a slim inline control panel for tweaking intensity on the fly if using it with a games console or TV. Naturally there’s an RGB illuminated Razer logo and green stitching across the black cushion.

The Razer Freyja is on sale right now, direct from the Razer store, for $299 in the US and €299 in select EU territories. Bad news for the UK and Spain, though: fire safety regulations mean Razer can’t actually sell the Freyja in either country.