Razer Huntsman V3 Pro keyboard trio has lightning-fast reflexes
Full-size, tenkeyless and 60% options for gamers after instant response times
Speed is usually front of mind when shopping for a gaming laptop, but what about the kit you’re plugging into it? The new Razer Hunstman V3 Pro keyboard line won’t keep you waiting, with mechanical switches that are whip-crack quick.
Launching later this year in full-size, tenkeyless and 60% sizes, the Huntsman is first in line for Razer’s second-gen analog optical switches. They’e got double the actuation adjustment of the outgoing mode, at 0.1-0.4mm, so you can pick between fingertip shallow activations or more forceful presses. A new Rapid Trigger mode also promises to let you make repeated inputs at “unfair speeds”, while still being rated for a long-lasting 100 million keystrokes each.
Razer’s signature RGB illuminations are put to work here, indicating on-the-fly adjustments to each mode without having to open the firm’s Synapse software first.
The Huntsman V3 Pro and Huntsman V3 Pro TKL find room for a multi-function volume dial and customisable multimedia/macro buttons – two on the full-size ‘board, one on the tenkeyless – for quickly launching the Xbox Game Bar or Windows Task View. The Huntsman V3 Pro Mini gets keyboard combos that do a similar job.
Each board uses doubleshot PBT keycaps that won’t wear away over time, promise full N-key rollover so your inputs are always read correctly, and have brushed aluminium top plates that’ll keep things rigid – even if your gamer rage gets the best of you. Magnetic leatherette wrist rests for the full-size and TKL boards will keep your hands comfortable during long play sessions, too.
Other niceties include detachable USB Type-C cables, pre-lubed stabilisers and a 1000Hz polling rate.
All three boards are up for pre-order right now, with a global launch planned for October. The Huntsman V3 Pro will set you back $250/€290, the V3 Pro TKL $220/€250, and the V3 Pro Mini $180/€210.