Razer Huntsman V3 Pro keyboard trio has lightning-fast reflexes

Speed is usually front of mind when shopping for a gaming laptop, but what about the kit you’re plugging into it? The new Razer Hunstman V3 Pro keyboard line won’t keep you waiting, with mechanical switches that are whip-crack quick.

Launching later this year in full-size, tenkeyless and 60% sizes, the Huntsman is first in line for Razer’s second-gen analog optical switches. They’e got double the actuation adjustment of the outgoing mode, at 0.1-0.4mm, so you can pick between fingertip shallow activations or more forceful presses. A new Rapid Trigger mode also promises to let you make repeated inputs at “unfair speeds”, while still being rated for a long-lasting 100 million keystrokes each.

Razer’s signature RGB illuminations are put to work here, indicating on-the-fly adjustments to each mode without having to open the firm’s Synapse software first.

The Huntsman V3 Pro and Huntsman V3 Pro TKL find room for a multi-function volume dial and customisable multimedia/macro buttons – two on the full-size ‘board, one on the tenkeyless – for quickly launching the Xbox Game Bar or Windows Task View. The Huntsman V3 Pro Mini gets keyboard combos that do a similar job.

Each board uses doubleshot PBT keycaps that won’t wear away over time, promise full N-key rollover so your inputs are always read correctly, and have brushed aluminium top plates that’ll keep things rigid – even if your gamer rage gets the best of you. Magnetic leatherette wrist rests for the full-size and TKL boards will keep your hands comfortable during long play sessions, too.

Other niceties include detachable USB Type-C cables, pre-lubed stabilisers and a 1000Hz polling rate.

All three boards are up for pre-order right now, with a global launch planned for October. The Huntsman V3 Pro will set you back $250/€290, the V3 Pro TKL $220/€250, and the V3 Pro Mini $180/€210.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming