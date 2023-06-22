Raleigh resurrects the legendary Chopper

The year 1969 might’ve seen Neil Armstrong land on the moon, but for kids of a certain generation it’ll always be remembered for the arrival of the Raleigh Chopper – and now it’s back.

More than 50 years after its original introduction, Raleigh’s 2023 reincarnation is unmistakably a Chopper, with the instantly recognisable larger rear wheel, three-speed hub gears, and high-rise U-shaped handlebars, plus modern brakes that have been designed to be indistinguishable from the ones on the original. Even the two colour options, Infra Red and Ultra Violet, are throwbacks.

Raleigh used 3D scans of 1973’s MK2 model to ensure the reissue’s Cr-Mo steel frame matched it as closely as possible, but some tweaks had to be made to ensure it met modern safety requirements. It’s now stronger, while the sissy bar and one-piece saddle are slightly lower than on the original, but you’d have to be a real aficionado to notice.

At 18.4kg it’s a pretty hefty steed, and there’s obviously no battery or electric motor, so you have to propel yourself using good old pedal power. You know, just like the old days.

The Chopper became a ‘70s icon, appeared in ‘80s movie classics including The Goonies, and while its popularity dwindled in the ‘90s it still holds a special place in the hearts of many. In fact, if you’ve got an original stashed away at the back of the garage, Raleigh has also reissued a load of parts that are compatible with both the OG and the remake. The catalogue includes the bar and stem, saddle, pedals, sissy bar and grips.

The first batch of the limited-edition reissue has already sold out, but you can sign up to be notified when there are more going on sale. That might be just as well, because it’ll give you time to save up the £950 asking price.