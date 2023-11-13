Pro-Ject’s latest turntable pays homage to ’90s release with transparent design
The Perspective Final Edition is a 9-inch turntable that pays homage to Pro-Ject's own history.
If you’re a fan of listening to your music on one of the top turntables, lend your ear to Pro-Ject’s latest release. The Perspective Final Edition pays homage to one of the brand’s record players from the 90s. But this is not your granddad’s record player. It’s a limited-edition, 9-inch player that blends nostalgia with music.
Crafted with a blend of nostalgia and cutting-edge technology, the Perspective Final Edition is a hat tip to the 90s era of vinyl. Limited to a mere 400 pieces, this turntable is an exclusive release from the brand. Handmade in Europe, it sports a stunning transparent acrylic plinth. The product bound to be the centrepiece of any living room, or heck, even a museum. This 2023 turntable is a modern reimagining of the iconic Pro-Ject 6.9 Perspective from the 1990s.
This modern device packs a decoupled sub-chassis with three adjustable springs – think of it as the turntable’s own suspension system. And if that’s not enough, it also features height-adjustable aluminium spikes for added vibration reduction. The motor is a sleek, electronic speed-switch-controlled two-speed number, a far cry from the original’s multi-motor setup. It comes equipped with a 9-inch one-piece carbon fibre tonearm and a pre-fitted Ortofon 2M Bronze cartridge.
Pro-Ject has also loaded the Perspective Final Edition with features like an electronic speed switch for 33/45 RPM, gold-plated RCA connectors, a precision aluminium platter with TPE damping, and a semi-symmetrical phono cable. It’s like the brand took every audiophile’s wish list and ticked off every box. There’s a belt drive with electronic speed control, an effective arm length of 230 mm, and a platter that’s a 300 mm die-cast aluminium work of art.
Fancy getting your hands on this limited edition turntable? The Perspective Final Edition will retail for £1299/ €1399. It’s exclusively distributed by Henley Audio in the UK and Ireland. Alongside the turntable, you get a 15V DC / 0.8A power supply, a dust cover, a 7-inch single adapter, and the pre-adjusted 2M Bronze cartridge.