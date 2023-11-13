Pro-Ject’s latest turntable pays homage to ’90s release with transparent design

If you’re a fan of listening to your music on one of the top turntables, lend your ear to Pro-Ject’s latest release. The Perspective Final Edition pays homage to one of the brand’s record players from the 90s. But this is not your granddad’s record player. It’s a limited-edition, 9-inch player that blends nostalgia with music.

Crafted with a blend of nostalgia and cutting-edge technology, the Perspective Final Edition is a hat tip to the 90s era of vinyl. Limited to a mere 400 pieces, this turntable is an exclusive release from the brand. Handmade in Europe, it sports a stunning transparent acrylic plinth. The product bound to be the centrepiece of any living room, or heck, even a museum. This 2023 turntable is a modern reimagining of the iconic Pro-Ject 6.9 Perspective from the 1990s.

This modern device packs a decoupled sub-chassis with three adjustable springs – think of it as the turntable’s own suspension system. And if that’s not enough, it also features height-adjustable aluminium spikes for added vibration reduction. The motor is a sleek, electronic speed-switch-controlled two-speed number, a far cry from the original’s multi-motor setup. It comes equipped with a 9-inch one-piece carbon fibre tonearm and a pre-fitted Ortofon 2M Bronze cartridge.

Pro-Ject has also loaded the Perspective Final Edition with features like an electronic speed switch for 33/45 RPM, gold-plated RCA connectors, a precision aluminium platter with TPE damping, and a semi-symmetrical phono cable. It’s like the brand took every audiophile’s wish list and ticked off every box. There’s a belt drive with electronic speed control, an effective arm length of 230 mm, and a platter that’s a 300 mm die-cast aluminium work of art.

Fancy getting your hands on this limited edition turntable? The Perspective Final Edition will retail for £1299/ €1399. It’s exclusively distributed by Henley Audio in the UK and Ireland. Alongside the turntable, you get a 15V DC / 0.8A power supply, a dust cover, a 7-inch single adapter, and the pre-adjusted 2M Bronze cartridge.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home