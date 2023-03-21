Oppo’s latest photography-focused flagship is official. The Oppo Find X6 Pro lands with one of 2023’s most coveted phone features – a 1in camera sensor – but the firm insists there’s no “main” shooter here. Customers should instead expect a consistent experience between the wide angle, periscope telephoto and ultrawide rear trio, which have been given a Hasselblad helping hand.

It’s every bit the top-tier phone everywhere else, too, with the latest Snapdragon silicon, incredibly quick wired and wireless charging, and the brightest screen seen on a smartphone to date. The only downside? It’s not confirmed for any territories outside of China – yet. With camera specs like these, though, here’s hoping Oppo reconsiders.

You get three 50MP snappers: a 23mm wide-angle with optical image stabilisation and that all-important 1in Sony IMX989 sensor, a 15mm equivalent ultrawide with very lens edge distortion rate of 1%, and a 65mm periscope telephoto, also with OIS. The latter two both use Sony IMX890 sensors, with the telephoto being good for 3x optical zoom. Oppo’s so confident in the quality of its hybrid zoom the camera app also has a 6x zoom setting, while the ultrawide also doubles as a macro mode with 4cm focusing distance. Finally, there’s a 30MP punch-hole selfie cam up front.

Oppo’s Marisilicon X imaging processor makes a return from the Find X5 Pro, only here it gets the firm’s next-generation processing algorithms. Hasselblad advised on the colour correction, and assisted with the Portrait mode, which mimics the sort of bokeh blur captured by the firm’s XCD30 and XCD80 lenses. It also supports 4K60fps video recording across all three lenses in SDR, or 4K30 in HDR.

Those lenses are contained in a giant circular camera bump, surrounded by a chamfered ring that’s meant to mimic classic rangefinder cameras. There’s also an orange dot for your subjects to focus on, just like on Hasselblad’s models. The Find X6 Pro is topped off by a striking two-tone rear that’s part vegan leather, part metal-like glass. There are also green and black versions which use matte glass to banish fingerprints for good. All three are IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

The 6.82in, 3168×1440 AMOLED display puts flagship rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to shame with an incredible 2500 nits peak brightness (2200 nits for HDR video), which should ensure perfect visibility even when outdoors under blazing sunshine. It uses LTPO tech for an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and 1440Hz PWM dimming to avoid low brightness flicker. The panel has rounded sides, but with less curvature than previous Oppo efforts for less reflectivity, and uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass for added drop protection.

Performance comes via a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, paired to either 12GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage, or 16GB and 512GB respectively if you shell out for a top-spec Find X6 Pro. Oppo has used a new graphite cooling system and larger vapour chamber it says is 84% better at heat dissipation versus the outgoing Find X5 Pro. It’s running Android 13, with Oppo’s own ColorOS UI running on top.

A 5000mAh battery should provide a comfortable day of use between top-ups, even if you’re a real shutterbug, and Oppo says it’s good for 1600 recharge cycles – or a four year lifespan, one of the longest found in any phone right now. That’s with rapid 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging too; the former takes 31 minutes for a full recharge, while the latter needs just 51 minutes.

The Find X6 Pro will be going on sale in China later this week. Prices are expected to start from 6499 Yuan (around £770) for the 12GB+256GB models, and should rise to 6999 Yuan (around £830) for the 16GB+512GB leather version. There’s little doubt European or UK pricing would have been substantially higher, had a global launch been confirmed.

Instead, news that it won’t be leaving its home territory any time soon (at least officially) will surely come as a disappointment to Western Oppo fans. The Find X5 Pro was one of our favourite phones of 2022, and the company’s Find N2 Flip is comfortably one of the best clamshell-style foldable phones around right now.