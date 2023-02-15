Oppo Find N2 Flip is UK-bound to rival the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Fans of clamshell-style foldables finally have an object of desire to rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is heading to the UK next month, with a gap-free design, the biggest external screen you’ll find on a flip phone – and a very competitive price.

We knew Oppo’s first attempt at a clamshell handset would eventually make its way to Europe – the firm confirmed as such when it revealed the Find N2 book-style foldable late last year – but official details were otherwise few and far between. We now know it’s the first phone of its kind with dual 5G SIM card support, and has the largest capacity battery of any flip phone to date.

Oppo’s Flexion-style hinge lets the 6.8in, 2520×1080 internal AMOLED panel fold shut without leaving a gap between the two halves, like you’ll see on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It also makes the screen crease less visible than on rival foldables, and can stay open between 45 and 110 degrees for any hands-free action. Testing firm TUV Rheinland reckons it’ll survive 400,000 folds, too.

The 3.26in outer screen’s bezel-free, 720×382 OLED is large and high resolution enough to show full-length notifications. It’s flanked by twin camera lenses: a 50MP main snapper with phase-detect autofocus and an 8MP ultrawide. Either can take selfies using the outer screen as a viewfinder, and there’s also a 32MP punch-hole camera inside for video calls.

Power comes from a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ CPU, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. The 4300mAh battery is a fair bit larger than its closest competitor, and supports faster 44W rapid wired charging, but goes without any kind of wireless charging.

It’s running Android 13 out of the box, with a lightly tweaked version of Oppo’s ColorOS on top. It adds a scattering of custom widgets for the exterior screen, letting you check calendar appointments, set timers, make sound recordings and check the weather without opening the phone, and brings a split view to the camera app so you can get more creative with your snaps.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip will be on sale in the UK from the 2nd of March, in a choice of Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colours. You’ll be able to snap one up for £850 – a seriously tempting price, given the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will set you back £899.