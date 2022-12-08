Omega’s special-edition Seamaster has a moving Bond on the back

Whether it’s the Rolex Submariner he strapped on for 1962’s Dr No, the Gruen Precision 510 from You Only Live Twice, or the Seiko H357 Duo Display in For Your Eyes Only, James Bond has worn many different watches since he first appeared on screen, but he’s been an Omega man since the Pierce Brosnan era of the nineties.

To mark 60 years of henchman-bashing, Aston Martin-driving and martini-drinking, Omega has launched a special version of its Seamaster Diver 300M. There’s no built-in laser, you can’t fire a high-tensile wire from it, and it doesn’t emit an electromagnetic pulse, but turn this Seamaster over and a moiré animation powered by the watch’s Master Chronometer Calibre 8806 movement replicates the series’ iconic gun-toting opening ident on the back. It’s made up of four separate images and is linked to the lollipop seconds hand, so as long as the watch keeps ticking Bond never stops moving.

The 42mm case is made of stainless steel, as is the bracelet, while the blue anodised aluminium dial is laser-engraved with a wave pattern like the one 007 wore in GoldenEye. It’s also water resistant down to 300 metres, so if you wear it for a swim in Emilio Largo’s pool the only thing you’ll have to worry about is the sharks.

That version will set you back £7100, but if you’re feeling flush, there’s also a white gold alloy version with a bezel that’s covered in green and yellow diamonds – a nod to Ian Fleming’s winter home of Jamaica. The cost? A whopping £137,300.