Nest’s new thermostat is the smartest you’ll find, but that’s not the biggest upgrade

While there are plenty of smart thermostats to choose from, the Nest devices are probably the best. They’re inherently the cleverest, thanks to the learning element. And the new 4th-gen Learning Thermostat is the smartest you’ll find. But that’s not the biggest upgrade – there’s a new design, a bigger display that turns on when you get close, and even more.

The 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat is a sleek piece of kit that promises to be the smartest and most stylish thermostat you’ve ever slapped on your wall. Gone are the days of clunky plastic. Instead, you’ve got a slim, sleek profile that practically floats on your wall. The new domed crystal LCD display is 60% bigger than its predecessor and has been engineered to ditch annoying bezels. With Dynamic Farsight, you can customise your home screen to show you the time, temperature, weather, or outdoor air quality at a glance.

But it’s not all about looks. This bad boy is packed with advanced AI to help you save energy and keep your home comfy. It learns your schedule, makes micro-adjustments based on your patterns, and even takes into account the weather outside. So, if it’s a sunny winter day and your house naturally warms up, the thermostat will ease off on the heating.

The 4th-gen Nest also comes with a redesigned Nest Temperature Sensor, which is included in the box. It helps you manage hot and cold spots in your home. You can add up to six sensors, ensuring every room is just the right temperature. The sensors are discreet, pebble-like, and can either sit on a shelf or be hung up easily. They’re not just smart, they’re practical.

On the tech front, Nest hasn’t slacked off either. The System Health Monitor keeps an eye on your HVAC performance and sends you alerts if something’s amiss. Plus, the new Smart Ventilation feature ensures fresh air is circulated when it’s healthiest to do so, pausing ventilation if outdoor air quality tanks. The 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat also supports Nest Renew, shifting energy use to times when it’s cheaper and cleaner.

Setting it up is a doddle, thanks to its new 12-terminal backplate, making it compatible with most HVAC systems. You can control it all through the Google Home app and integrate it seamlessly with your other smart home devices. It’s Matter-certified, meaning it plays nice with other Matter-compatible smart home apps.

Now, onto the bit you’ve all been waiting for – the damage. You can pre-order the 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat from the Google Store. It’ll set you back $280/CA$380, with availability starting on August 20. Each thermostat comes with the Nest Temperature Sensor. It cones in three finishes: Polished Silver, Polished Obsidian, and Polished Gold.