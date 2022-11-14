Nescafé’s new Dolce Gusto Neo coffee machine helps save the planet, one cup of coffee at a time

Pod machines make it easier than ever to get a quick caffeine hit for those of us who need it. But the plastic pods are a turn-off for many, with each pod going straight in the bin. Nescafé has thought about this, and has come up with a grindingly good new way to get from bean to cup. The new Dolce Gusto Neo machine packs in some seriously clever tech, and uses new biodegradable pods instead. We’ll have one of them to go, thanks.

Centre stage with this new gadget is the Nescafé’s new line of Neo pods. Each pod for this coffee machine is made from paper, which means it’s completely biodegradable. It’s also compostable at home, if compost heaps are your kind of thing. And don’t forget that old coffee grinds themselves do wonders for plants. Plus, to top it all off, the Neo pods use around 70% less packaging than normal pods. That’s one eco-friendly latte!

In addition to its eco-friendly qualities, the Dolce Gusto Neo will brew you up a solid cup of coffee. The machine packs in Nescafé’s SmartBrew technology which combines three brewing methods for high-quality espressos, Americanos, and drip-style coffees. All that in one machine – can your local barista do that? To top off all the smarts, the Neo machine recognizes each pod and adapts the brewing method to suit the coffee best.

You can also connect to the Neo machine with your smartphone, so you can tweak your coffee preparation without having to get up from the sofa. There are some not-so-smart coffee machine features you’d expect, too. The machine uses a one-button system to brew, it boasts an A++ energy class rating, and comes with a switch-off eco-mode.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on the price or availability of the new Dulce Gusto Neo machine from Nescafé just yet. We imagine it’ll be around before Christmas to take pride of place on your list, but this is just a guess. Have a cup of coffee while you wait.