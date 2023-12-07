Motorola gets colourful with new special edition Razr and Edge smartphones

If you’re feeling like the smartphone market is getting a bit samey, then one of the latest releases might tickle your fancy. It’s a special edition of two top smartphones. Motorola’s in cahoots with Pantone, painting the town – or at least their phones – in the Pantone Colour of the Year for 2024, Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Motorola Edge 40 Neo are the chosen ones to don this cosy, togetherness-evoking hue. It’s not just a colour; “it’s a statement about the interplay of technology and humanity, blending the virtual and real worlds”, as per Ruben Castano, Motorola’s Head of Customer Experience and Design.

You’ll find that the Razr 40 Ultra, flaunting its iconic flippable design, is all about making a splash in the connectivity pool. We scored the smartphone an admirable four stars out of five in our review. While the Edge 40 Neo wraps this peachy shade in a warm, vegan leather embrace, emphasizing Motorola’s focus on accessible tech and meaningful connections. As two of the brand’s best smartphones, there’s an option for you, regardless of what you’re looking for.

Fancy popping a special edition Motorola in your pocket? The Razr 40 Ultra, available globally, carries a price tag of $700/£850​​. The Edge 40 Neo, on the other hand, is a bit more wallet-friendly, listed at $250​​/£300.

