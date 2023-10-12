Ditch four wheels for two with Mini’s debut E-Bike 1

The Mini has been an iconic British car for as long as it’s been around. But with many deciding to ditch four wheels for two in favour of greener transport, what’s a brand to do? It turns out Mini does have the answer, and that’s to create its own e-bike. The brand’s debut E-Bike 1 has been released in collaboration with Angell Mobility, offering the Mini experience on two wheels instead.

Bringing Mini’s spirits down to the e-bike world, you’ll find an ultra-light aluminium frame. The E-Bike 1 weighs just 17.5kg, making it one of the lightest e-bikes in its class. There are two frames you can pick from. Frame M features a top tub, while Frame S features a lower frame for easy access. Both frames come with mudguards and chain guards to protect against mud splatters. You’ll find the E-Bike 1 available in Mini’s vivid Ocean Wave Green or elegant Vibrant Silver colour options.

Mini’s debut e-bike has a range of 65km in its standard mode, or 35km in Fast Mode. Either way, that’s enough for a few cycles before you need to juice up again. At the head of the E-Bike 1, you’ll find a digital cockpit for all your controls. You’ll find it has a custom-made digital interface, with maps built-in. The maps are powered by GPS connectivity for extra rider safety features such as crash alerts. It then hooks up to the companion mobile app for logging rides, setting preferences, and tracking the bike.

Fancy hopping on the saddle of Mini’s E-Bike 1? The automaker’s entry into the world of e-bikes is certainly on the more luxury side of the two-wheeled market. With a retail price of €3490, you can only pick up the E-Bike 1 from select pop-up stores or Mini dealerships across Europe.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home