The Marantz Cinema 30 AVR is a more stylish option to plug your speakers into

AVRs aren’t necessarily the sexiest part of your home cinema set-up, but they’re an important component nonetheless. But why does this have to be the case? Marantz’ latest home cinema AVR is a more stylish option for you to plug your speakers into. It packs 11 audio channels and support for 8K across 7 HDMI inputs – and that’s before we get to all the smart stuff.

The Cinema 30 might sound more like a swish cinema than a piece of tech, but it’s the new flagship in Marantz’s AVR line-up. The build quality is top-notch, with a multi-layer chassis featuring copper usage. There’s even selectable side illumination, because why not? And let’s not forget the aluminium remote with backlighting – because stumbling around in the dark trying to find the right button is so last year. It’s available in either Black or Silver Gold finishes.

Under the hood, the Cinema 30 is a powerhouse. It packs 11 channels of onboard amplification and 13.4-channel processing. Basically, it’s got enough muscle to power a small concert. And thanks to Marantz’ Sound Master tuning, it promises audio quality that’ll make your ears think they’ve gone to heaven. It’s also loaded with the latest Analog Devices SHARC dual DSP chipset and 32-bit ESS Sabre DACs. In plain English, it means this thing can handle any kind of audio you throw at it, from high-res stereo to the latest Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Pro soundtracks.

Room optimization? Check. Audyssey MultEQ XT32 is onboard, ready to calibrate your speaker setup to perfection. And if you’re feeling extra fancy, there’s optional Dirac Live calibration for those who want their bass as fine-tuned as a F1 car. Connectivity is also a breeze with the Cinema 30. It’s got seven HDMI inputs supporting 8K video, plus all the wireless goodies – HEOS, Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and even voice assistant compatibility.

Marantz’ Cinema 30 is available from today, with a price tag that matches its lofty ambitions: $4500/£3900/€4500. You can order it directly from the brand or from other select retailers.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home