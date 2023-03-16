Listen up, party animals. Want to make that wedding reception rock? That Christening crush? That bar mitzvah bang? And then be swiftly on your merry way without having to pack up miles of cables and multiple boxes? Sounds like the new LG Xboom XL7S and XL5S could be the speakers for you.

The XL7S (£600, available to pre-order from the LG website now) is a large one-box speaker with a telescopic handle and wheels for easy mobility (it resembles a particularly party-centric wheeled suitcase) and a 20-hour rechargeable battery. It offers a hefty 250W output courtesy of two 2.5in dome tweeters and an 8in woofer, which should easily fill a decent-sized village hall or patio with sound.

If you’re worried about that woofer going too hard on the bass at higher volumes resulting in woolly, distorted sound, don’t – according to LG, the Dynamic Bass Optimizer setting keeps things punchy but balanced, automatically adjusting the bass performance depending on the volume level.

But big sound is only one part of this party mix, however. The LG XL7S also delivers its own light show, with its ‘Pixel LED’ panel blazing out animated patterns, customised text or a visual EQ effect to enhance your event. There’s also a ring light surrounding the woofer, able to display various rotating and flashing effects that sync with whatever music is playing.

The XL5S (price TBC, available from early April in the UK) is a little smaller and less well-equipped: the speaker output is 200W, the woofer is 6.5in in diameter, the battery lasts 12 hours rather than 20, there are no wheels or handle and the Pixel LED panel is missing.

One thing both speakers do offer, however, is rugged IPX4-rated build quality, which means they’re resistant to water splashes from any direction. Ideal for poolside celebrations or rowdier shindigs where flying beer might be an issue.