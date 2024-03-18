LG’s 2024 OLED TVs have no-compromise calibration options

OLED tends to dominate the conversation when it comes to the best 4K TVs, and LG is largely to thank. It has produced some absolute bangers over the past decade, and based on my exclusive early look at the 2024 line-up at the firm’s UK headquarters, shows no signs of slowing this year.

The G4 in particular promises even more nuanced images than the last-gen model – and the 55in and 65in sets will finally be sold with a stand in the box. The outgoing G3 was one of Stuff’s top tellies in 2023, but its more mainstream screen sizes were wall-mount only from the factory. That didn’t hold much sway with Generation Rent, who’d rather keep their holding deposits than break out the masonry drill. The new stand has a compact footprint, and can be extended upwards during installation to make space for a soundbar underneath.

Wall mount converts will probably want to check out the M4, with its wireless connect box for keeping cables and kit like games consoles on the other side of the room. Panel- and software-wise it’s otherwise identical to the G4, and the zero latency connection was just as impressive to me as it was when we first saw the tech at CES.

There’s also a bigger gap between the G-series and C-series this year; the G4 is rocking LG’s latest a11 AI Processor 4K image processing chip, which brings (among other treats) Brightness Booster Max. Paired with a second-gen Micro Lens Array (MLA) panel, this lets highlights that cover less than 3% of the total screen surface shine as much as 150% brighter than what a B-series OLED can manage.

I’m talking minor gains here – the previous generation TVs were already stunning, after all, and the C-series also uses one of LG’s brighter EVO panels – but the differences were still noticeable side-by-side with last year’s G3. Improved contrast also gave me the impression of slightly sharper, better defined edges – although LG’s engineers insist there’s no additional processing going on. Very dim scenes benefit from less colour washout, too.

I appreciate LG adding more HDR calibration options, but I wonder if they’re a little hardcore for the average telly owner. The “professional” submenu is exactly that, with custom tonemap adjustment for 1000, 4000 and 10,000 nit content – normally you’d need an external calibration tool to get that granular.

The new Dolby Vision Filmmaker mode is a little easier to wrap your head around. It replaces the old Dolby Vision Cinema preset found on older LG TVs, and strips out extra processing to stay closer to the director’s intent. Not watching Dolby-approved HDR? No problem. The HDR Filmmaker mode now switches off dynamic tone mapping by default, which helps avoid overbrightening – something older models, which left the option on from the factory, could be guilty of.

I was also impressed with the improved Cinematic Movement motion processing; it may not make Martin Scorsese happy, but it does a better job at smoothing out 24fps judder than last year, without turning movies into TV soap operas.

The other new addition that’s giving me serious thought to upgrading my own TV? A new 144Hz mode for PC gaming. The G4 defaults to 120Hz (with ALLM and variable refresh rate support for games consoles) but there’s now a 144Hz mode in the Game Optimiser menu. As long as you have a beefy enough graphics card, it’ll mean motion is even smoother in fast-paced titles.

There’s also a new look WebOS home page, with smaller Quick Cards that make room for bespoke content recommendations. LG already had one of the best smart TV interfaces in the biz, and I think that’s still the case here. Accessibility options are now much easier to find, with a chatbot for making basic adjustments like brightness or volume that can be easily reversed. User profiles also let you lock certain streaming services behind a password, which is handy for families with younger children.

Welcome improvements all round, then – and seemingly not long to wait until the first sets make it into stores. LG has only announced US pricing for the 2024 line-up so far. The G4 will set you back $2599 for a 55in panel, which is $99 higher than the G3 it replaces. The G3 cost £2100 in the UK, so £2200 seems likely. Expect a full review closer to launch.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming