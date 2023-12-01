Henley Audio’s new Klipsch Music City Series arrives in the UK with these city-inspired Bluetooth speakers

Henley Audio’s latest offering is going to make you ditch your current Bluetooth speakers outside some old American diner. The Klipsch Music City Bluetooth speaker series, is a trio that’s been cooked up in the lab to bring the soul of America’s music cities to your living room – or wherever you fancy, really.

First to land in the UK is the Klipsch Nashville. It’s the middle sibling with a voice that’s meant to belt out tunes for a solid day. It offers a whole 24 hours of Dolly, Kitty, or Taylor. But it’s not just about stamina; this speaker’s got the brawn, with a dual 2.25-inch driver system. There’s also a pair of passive radiators, as dedicated to your music as a Nashville songwriter is to heartbreak.

And then we have two more speakers in the series. The Klipsch Austin might be the runt of the litter, but it punches above its weight class. It delivers 12 hours of battery life and a sound that still packs an impressive punch. Then there’s the Klipsch Detroit, the heavyweight of the bunch, which not only cranks out the tunes for 24 hours, but also throws in dual three-inch drivers. You’ll find a 1-inch tweeter and quad force cancelling passive radiators.

The entire series of speakers comes packing Bluetooth 5.3, so you can roam around up to 40 feet away – meaning you really can listen from anywhere. And if you’re feeling social, Broadcast Mode lets you link over ten speakers. They’ve even got built-in mics, so you can take calls without having to unearth your phone from the couch cushions. They’re all IP67 dust and water resistant, so can handle a bit of rough and tumble. And with the Klipsch Connect app, you can mess about with custom EQ settings.

Fancy a range of Bluetooth speakers that pays homage to American music? The Klipsch Nashville is strutting its stuff into UK stores just in time for the holiday season. You’ll be able to order it directly from the brand for the price of £159. Its siblings, the Austin and Detroit, will follow suit in early 2024, giving you plenty of time to save up or drop hints for next Christmas.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home