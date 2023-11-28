JBL’s new Spinner BT turntable brings Bluetooth to vinyl listening

Struggle between modern convenience and the joys of vinyl? JBL’s latest offering, the Spinner BT, is a turntable that looks the part and ditches the wires without ditching quality. It’s a Bluetooth friendly record player, which means you can play your vinyl collection through a set of wireless cans or to a smart speaker.

This isn’t your grandad’s dusty old record player. The Spinner BT is a Bluetooth-enabled turntable that promises to keep your tunes spinning without a single cable in sight. Pair it with your swanky portable speakers, soundbars, or even those headphones you bought but never use, and you’re set for a wireless vinyl experience.

Don’t worry, JBL hasn’t thrown audio quality out of the window. Thanks to aptX™ HD encoding, the sound remains as authentic as your ‘vintage’ 80s band tee. For those who prefer it old school, JBL’s Spinner BT also has an analogue output with a switchable moving magnet phono stage. You can still plug it into your traditional component audio system or those fancy active speakers you brag about.

The Spinner BT plays records at 33 1/3 rpm for LPs and 45 rpm for EPs and singles. There’s a speed sensor ensuring everything stays pitch-perfect. The tonearm comes with a high-quality Audio Technica moving magnet cartridge pre-installed. For the tinkerers, it’s on a removable head shell for easy upgrading. Design-wise, JBL isn’t pulling any punches either. The Spinner BT packs an aluminium platter and tonearm, a sleek black MDF plinth, and accents in either gold or JBL orange. Plus, it’s got a contemporary front panel and a hinged dust cover.

Fancy a Bluetooth-enabled turntable that’ll look the part in your gaff? The JBL Spinner BT is up for grabs in either the Black & Orange or Black & Gold colourways. You can snag one directly from the brand for $399.95/£379.99.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home