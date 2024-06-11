Jabra’s second-gen Elite earbuds have seriously clever cases

Jabra’s top-tier wireless earbuds have long been excellent all-rounders, balancing comfort and sound quality with long feature lists and exercise-friendly construction – but there’s always room for improvement. The firm has just launched second-gen versions of its hero models, the Jabra Elite Active 8 and Elite 10, which officially become the first true wireless in-ears with LE Audio smart charging cases.

Essentially this tech means the Elite Active 8 Gen 2 and Elite 10 Gen 2 can stream sound from any device with a USB-C port or 3.5mm headphone jack, even if it doesn’t have Bluetooth built-in – because the cases are doing all the hard work. It uses the LC3 codec for lower latency than normal Bluetooth, which should guarantee a good audio/video sync, and the 2-in-1 cable means plugging into airplane in-flight entertainment or fancy gym equipment won’t be an issue.

I thought the Jabra Elite 8 Active was “a fantastic choice for rain-or-shine runners”, and called the Jabra Elite 10 “some of the best fitting ANC in-ears around” – but neither had the noise cancelling ability to quite match its asking price. That looks set to change for the second generation, with the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and Elite 10 Gen 2 promising ANC that’s twice as strong as before.

The new models also add “twice as effective” wind-noise detection for Jabra’s Natural HearThrough transparency mode, with ambient sound that comes through clearer and with more naturally than the OG model. Noise-cancelling algorithms for the built-in microphones have been tightened up when making voice calls, and the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 also get wind-protecting mesh, which should come in handy while out exercising.

Otherwise you can expect the same extensive feature set, including fully IP68-rated earbuds with anti-slip coating for the Elite 8 Active Gen 2, and semi-open 10mm drivers in the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 for fantastic sound quality. The Elite 8 Gen 2 should last eight hours between trips to its charging case, which can supply enough juice for 32 hours total listening; the Elite 10 Gen 2 sees six hours per charge, or 27 hours total.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 will land later this month, in Navy, Black, Coral and Olive colours, for £230. The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2, meanwhile, will set you back £260 in Titanium Black, Gloss Black, Cocoa, Denim or Soft White hues.

