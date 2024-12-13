I’m not sure there’s a better foldable for photography – but that’s not the whole story

Foldable phones are getting even more popular, and each release pushes closer to matching the features non-bendy phones have. Huawei’s new Mate X6 folding phone could offer some of the best features. But the fact you can’t fully use the device like any Android phone, makes it harder to recommend.

The Mate X6 is almost offensively thin – just 4.6mm when unfolded – and weighs only 239 grams. Huawei’s chucked in fancy materials like aviation-grade aluminium and carbon fibre to make it extra sturdy. Add the second-gen Kunlun Glass and a new hinge system, and you’ve got a device that screams durability.

The screens are pure indulgence. The external 6.45-inch OLED display and the whopping 7.93-inch internal foldable OLED are both a feast for the eyes. Both hit 120 Hz adaptive refresh rates, making everything from scrolling to gaming feel smooth. The visuals are bright, vivid, and full of contrast, too. Under the hood, the Mate X6 brings solid firepower, with stable connectivity, clever cooling systems, and a chunky 5110mAh battery. Charging speeds are impressive too: 66W wired and 50W wireless.

Now onto the main attraction: the cameras. Huawei’s Ultra Aperture XMAGE system is the real star here. With a 50 MP main sensor offering a 10-step adjustable aperture, a 48 MP telephoto macro, and a 40 MP ultra-wide lens, this thing could probably make a ham sandwich look like art. Long exposure, ultra-speed snapshots, vivid colours – you name it, it does it. I think this could be one of the best camera systems on a foldable smartphone.

All this sounds great, right? Well, it would be if you could fully use the device. This is where the fun stops for many outside of China. Thanks to the US ban, Google services are a no-show. Even with Huawei’s HarmonyOS 4.3 (Android-ish for now, but ditching it soon), the app ecosystem isn’t exactly bustling. Huawei claims thousands of apps are ready for HarmonyOS Next, but the lack of Android compatibility is going to sting.

The Huawei Mate X6 is already available in China, and now rolling out globally. There’s no word on international release dates or pricing just yet, so you might need a bit of patience for this foldable.