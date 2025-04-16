I can finally travel like a Formula 1 driver with this Williams branded luggage

From today, you can finally live out your pit-lane dreams at the airport, thanks to a new co-branded travel collection from Carl Friedrik and Williams Racing. And yes, I’ve already picked my favourite.

Born from a two-year licensing deal, this Carl Friedrik x Williams Racing collab brings together two British names that know a thing or two about precision and performance. While the partnership was announced earlier this year, this is the first time fans can actually get their hands on the goods.

The range includes a hard-shell cabin suitcase, a sleek backpack, and a very classy luggage tag – all wrapped in the iconic Williams Racing colour palette.

And I’ll say this straight away: it doesn’t feel like someone just slapped a logo on existing gear. This stuff is considered and beautifully designed – perfect for transporting your precious laptop or tablet through the airport.

The Carry-On Core ($395 / £325) is your 40L cabin bag with serious presence. It features TSA-approved locks, smooth-as-silk 360° spinner wheels, and a white polycarbonate shell that feels like it could survive a crash at Eau Rouge. The leather detailing is a really nice touch. It’s sporty but in a sharp, airport-lounge way.

Then there’s the Traverse Nylon Backpack ($645 / £445). It’s the biggest one Carl Friedrik makes, built for long weekends or short getaways – ideal if you hate checking bags as much as I do. I’ve actually got the Black Nubuck leather version, and it’s one of the best travel backpacks I’ve ever used. With 11 pockets and a 16” laptop compartment, it’s basically the Alex Albon of backpacks: efficient, well put together, and annoyingly capable.

Even the Luggage Tag ($65 / £55) – finished in vachetta leather, of course – will make you feel like James Vowles in the business lounge.

For Williams Racing, this collab couldn’t have better timing – with Alex Albon in top form and hunky Carlos Sainz the most recent addition, the team’s stock is rising. Their 2025 season has started with a bang, and if you’re a fan (and, let’s be honest, who isn’t – this is the most likeable team in F1), this is the perfect way to show it.

The Carl Friedrik x Williams Racing collection is available now on Carl Fredrik’s website. I’ll be wheeling mine like it’s the last lap in Monaco.

