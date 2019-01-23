Honor Watch Magic comes with built-in GPS and is waterproof up to 50m deep

What do you want from a smartwatch? Built-in GPS, a lovely touchscreen, swim-worthy waterproofing up to 50 metres, 24 hours heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and something that doesn’t look like you’ve sellotaped a walkie-talkie onto your wrist. And like Magic, Honor have answered our smartwatch needs. You get all of the above, plus the AMOLED screen is 390 x 390 pixels and the ceramic scratch-resistant surface is said to be six times tougher than stainless steel. Get a full day’s charge while you look for your running shorts and some clean socks (that should take about 10 minutes). One issue is that with no storage on board, you won’t be able to use it for music. Available in lava black, blue and silver, or if you scoot to the other end of the colour spectrum, it’s available in coral pink and white apricot which apparently warrants a product name change - these flamingo-esque colours don the title - Honor Watch Dream. But the most magic and dreamy detail of all? It’ll cost a slice of an Apple Watch at €179.