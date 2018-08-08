Yuneec’s Mantis Q drone: 4K video from a tiny, fast and cheap flier

We suspect packing a drone alongside your sunscreen, shades and smalls whenever you jet off on holiday will one day become as common as packing a camera is today – and Yuneec is keen to bring the future forward with its new Mantis Q quadcopter (from £449, available now). Toting a 4K/13MP camera, voice controls, a generous 33 minutes of in-air battery life and a brisk 72km/h top speed, this compact, foldable flier comes with a twin-stick remote controller, although most settings are accessed via the companion app on your smartphone (which can be mounted on the controller, natch). At over £300 less than the DJI Mavic Air, about £80 cheaper than the (4K-less) DJI Spark and almost £200 less than the Parrot Anafi, the Mantis Q looks a very tempting entry-level choice for anyone serious about getting into drones. Look out for our full review as soon as we can get our hands on one.