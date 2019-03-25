Updated Nike Free Running Collection wants to make you a natural runner

Summer is within sight, and if you've managed to keep your New Year's running resolution until now, we reckon you deserve a treat. A new pair of trainers, perhaps? If that sounds like a grand idea, you might want to check out the new Nike Free Running collection. Designed to elicit a more authentic "barefoot-like" feel than previous iterations, the updated 2019 range - which includes the Free RN 5.0 (£95) and Free RN Flyknit 3.0 (£130) - both sport firmer, flatter foam cushioning in the midsoles to deliver a more naturalisitic range of motion. There's also an aesthetic nod to the in-depth science behind the original shoes, with both pairs of sneakers featuring naturalistic design lines and a smaller Swoosh that symbolises the collection's lower-mileage intent.