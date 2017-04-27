Trekke’s Lecht backpack is part dry-bag, part rucksack, all style

How to shift your gear is no quick decision - especially when you’re lugging a laptop and its associated gubbins around. You could stuff it all in a bulky commuter backpack and be done with it, but that wouldn’t do well to set off your suede shoes. For that, you need Trakke’s Lecht backpack (£190) which, with its waxed-cotton construction and 20-litre capacity, is a durably stylish solution for carrying your kit. Slip your laptop into the internal sleeve, zip it tight to keep wayward water out and you’ve a rugged container to haul your new kit with old style. There’s an optional padded belt, too, for heavier loads.