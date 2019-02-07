Squegg is the smart stress ball that wants you to get a grip

If you’re always surrounded by and using gadgets, the muscles that help you grip take a daily pounding. Squegg ($35) wants to improve your grip strength. The mutant offspring of a stress ball and grip stretcher, this squishy palm-sized device uses Bluetooth to talk to an app on a paired phone. You can then play squeeze-based games, track your progress, and challenge friends, to see who’s got a grip – so to speak. Although probably don’t get too invested in the stats, or your failure to top the leaderboards with your smart stress ball will lead to the kind of stress that can only be relieved with more Squegg use. Before you know it, you’ll be in a vicious cycle that only ends when you’ve forearms like Popeye’s. And no-one wants that.