The Side Winder stores your MacBook charger reel good

The best inventions are the ones you didn’t know you needed in your life until you learned of their existence - and the ones that make you immediately hate the alternative. We’re looking at our MacBook chargers, unrestrained and unnecessarily long, and frankly we’ve had enough. The Side Winder (back it on Kickstarter from $25) is one of the aforementioned inventions. Accommodating pretty much any MacBook charger in its central compartment, it allows you to fully wind the charger wire in under six seconds, keeping it all in one place when you’re on the move. All you need to do is turn the dial. Adjustable length control means you can decide how much cable is needed for the workstation, which should mean tangling is a thing of the past. It’s the little things.