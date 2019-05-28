The Pocketalk is a two-way voice translator that knows 74 languages

If you're the sort who's got wanderlust running through your veins, you'll want to clap your eyes on the Pocketalk (£259). A two-way voice translator that can recognise and translate 74 languages, the Pocketalk makes interlingual communication (and travelling the globe) an absolute breeze. The bitesized communicator combines the best speech-to-text, translation, and text-to-speech engines from around the world, and uses Wi-Fi, mobile data, or a personal hotspot to connect to the internet and provide the most accurate translations possible with the push of a button. It even comes with dedicated dual noise-cancelling microphones to make sure it can pick up every work in noisy environments like restaurants and airports. Gotta make sure you nail those food orders!