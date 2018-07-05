The Optoma UHD51A is a 4K Ultra HD home cinema projector with Alexa baked right in

The Optoma UHD51A (£1550) isn’t mucking about when it comes to specs. When you want some seriously good home cinema, this projector offers UHD resolution, 2400-lumen brightness, and a 500,000:1 contrast ratio. For connecting other kit, you get two HDMI 2.0 ports and VGA, and there’s an integrated USB media player as well. Handily, vertical lens shift also gives you a wider range of options regarding where to stash the unit without projecting cinema classics on to the back of someone’s head. But the standout for many will be that you needn’t lift a finger to control the thing. Alexa smarts means you can bark at the UHD51A to change the volume, switch inputs, and launch content. No word on how it responds to “now get me some popcorn, my metal and plastic slave”.