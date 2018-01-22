The Nomad Wireless USB Hub embraces all of your battery-sapped devices at once

Wireless chargers are everywhere these days, but Nomad’s new multi-device Wireless Hub manages to stand out from the crowd. It’s immediately clear that it’s quite a bit chunkier than your average Qi pad, and that’s because four USB ports are hidden inside. Two of those are USB A (1A output), one a USB A (2.4A output), and there’s a single USB-C port for fast charging with the right cables. When combined with the 7.5W wireless charging capabilities, you can juice up five devices at the same time - a convenience that just about justifies the $80 price tag. Here's hoping we get a UK version.