Mosevic makes sunglasses out of trousers

Fact! There are very few things in life that can’t be improved by being soaked in resin and subjected to immense pressure. Cornish company Mosevic is using the process to recycle unwanted denim fabric into sunglasses. But it may have only arrived at that solution after trying all sorts of unlikely things; we shall never know what squashed horrors passed through its wheelie bins. Out front though: five designs in various finishes and lens choices, all liberally doused in eau de unique for £99.