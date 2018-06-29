Marloe’s Haskell is a hand wound watch for living life in the slow lane

An anti-smartwatch movement is apparently gathering pace… but it certainly won’t be rushed if this analogue timepiece is anything to go by. Every Marloe Haskell (£745) is conceived in a converted barn on the banks of the Thames and is a flagship for a ‘slow living’ counter culture where we’re all supposed to take life that little bit easier. Forget apps, fitness tracking or notifications, this is a watch designed for urban adventurers to tell the time only, so long as you remember to wind the Swiss-made ETA engine usually found on far pricier designer brands. That’s right, no battery and no worries, because every little thing under that stainless steel and sapphire casing is gonna be alright.