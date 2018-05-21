Lynq is the one-button phone-free location tracker for the rest of us

Whether you’re hurtling down a mountainside with planks strapped to your feet, in the middle of a ridiculously large festival crowd, or ambling about on a hike, it’s great to know where your friends are. The snag: you often won’t, due to poor phone reception. Lynq (from $154 for a pair) offers a solution. Sync the gadget with all group members, and you can find your way back to them or a meet-up location, and ensure people don’t stray by way of a safe-zone alert system. There are no subscription fees, no phones are required, and it works for up to a 5km range and three days of battery charge. You’re unlikely to find anything simpler for knowing where a party’s members all are, short of gluing everyone’s trousers to a bench.