DJI's new FPV goggles allow for high definition, long-distance drone racing

DJI is looking to take the FPV (first person view) and drone racing market by storm with its brand new DJI FPV Goggles (£525). Specifically designed for hobbyist and professional drone pilots, the new headset utilises DJI HD Low Latency FPV Transmission tech to allow pilots to race more smoothly over long distances with a latency within 28 ms, while also enjoying a crystal-clear HD view of their surroundings. The headset works in conjunction with the new DJI Digital FPV System, which also includes a Remote Controller, Air Unit Module, and Camera, and should have you feeling like you're podracing through the canyons of Tatooine in no time at all. Just try not to smash your drone into the side of a cliff, because no amount of HD cameras and top-notch transmission tech can make up for god-awful flying.