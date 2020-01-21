The Chipolo One is an affordable smart tracker with premium features

Chipolo has expanded it range of trackers with the Chipolo One ($25), a vibrant coin-shaped tracker that promises to deliver premium features for a modest price point. For starters, the smart tracker is capable of delivering free out-of-range alerts that remind you to grab your items when you’re about to hit the road - with Chipolo noting the feature is usually reserved for those who pay annual subscription fees. The ditty device also apparently boasts the longest battery life and the loudest sound compared to rival trackers, meaning it should be practically impossible to lose your tagged belongings. It can also deliver last known location alerts, features voice control support, and even packs a built-in selfie button to make taking self-indulgent snaps even easier.