This bouncy e-board goes smooth in the rough

Skateboards are great for carving up the asphalt. Not so great, you’ll soon find, at going down grassy hills. For that you’ll want chunky all terrain wheels - much like the ones you can fit to this Flex-E board (£599, Kickstarter). A pair of belt-driven electric motors delivers a 22mph top speed, while the Rough Stuff wheels should see you make light work of your local mounds. Once you’re all sloped out, switch the wheels and swap to the bamboo deck for a capable street cruiser. It’s all driven by batteries bolted beneath the deck in a flexible housing that’ll bounce with the best of them.