Anker’s Soundcore Frames are swappable smart sunglasses fit for every face

Speakers improve your specs, but it takes the right look to make them truly smart. Particular about protecting your peepers? Good news: Anker’s new Soundcore Frames ship in 10 interchangeable styles to suit every face. Whether you opt for aviators or wayfarers, you’ll find two audio drivers in each arm to amplify the OpenSurround stereo effect. Need to take a call? A private listening mode reduces sound leakage, while noise-masking mics mean mates and voice assistants should hear you more clearly. Control Bluetooth streams by tapping on the touch controls – or let wear detection pause your playlist automatically. Anker reckons you’ll get 5.5 hours of playback from a single charge, while a 10-minute boost will refill the water-resistant Frames for another 90. Shipping in November, a primary pair will set you back £150, with optional further styles going for £50 each. Lenses are swappable too, so you can drop in tinted shields or prescription panels.