Epson new projectors are smart, stylish, and come with Sound by Bose

Epson has unveiled its first-ever portable smart projectors, bringing a blend of high-end design, immersive sound, and easy-to-use features to homes and gardens alike.

The new Lifestudio family, made up of the Lifestudio Flex and Lifestudio Pop series, is designed to transform almost any space into an entertainment hub, whether you’re binge-watching a new series, gaming with friends, or streaming a workout class.

Epson has been the world leader in projectors since 2001, and these new RGB-LED 3LCD projectors promise brighter, sharper, and more colour-rich visuals compared to rival 1-chip DLP projectors. Add to that Sound by Bose, Google TV, and Intelligent Instant Setup, and you’ve got a very compelling package.

The Lifestudio projectors aren’t just about what’s on the screen. Epson has placed equal emphasis on design, offering models in a variety of colours with modern styling that fits easily into any living space.

Portability is central here – the projectors are lightweight, compact, and designed to work just as well outdoors as they do indoors.

The top-of-the-line Flex series even includes a tilting and swivelling stand that can project onto walls, ceilings, floors, or angled surfaces, with screen sizes up to 150 inches. The EF-72 takes things up a notch with ambient LED lighting built into its sleek frame.

Visuals alone don’t make a great home cinema experience, which is why Epson partnered with Bose to bring high-quality audio to the range. The Sound by Bose system, complete with Dolby Audio and Bluetooth support, makes the projectors feel more like an all-in-one entertainment system than a simple projector.

On the software side, every Lifestudio projector comes with Google TV built in, giving you access to over 400,000 movies and TV episodes from across major streaming services. You can set up personalised profiles, get recommendations, or simply use Google Assistant to find what you want. And with Google Cast, casting content straight from your phone or tablet is as simple as tapping a button.

The full line-up includes the Lifestudio Flex EF-71 and EF-72, alongside the Lifestudio Pop EF-62B/N and EF-61W/G/R. Every model comes with Epson’s Triple Core Engine technology, ensuring brighter, more vivid images and long-lasting performance.

The Epson Lifestudio range is available to order now from Amazon US and pre-order now from Amazon UK, with prices ranging from $680 / £650 to $1000 / £1150.

