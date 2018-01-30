Adidas celebrates five years of its Boost running shoe with an anniversary pack

2018 marks five whole years since Adidas dropped its first Boost silhouette. Boost is the sportswear giant’s lightweight cushioning tech, popular with runners of all standards due to the shoe’s high energy return. To celebrate the landmark, Adidas is launching a three-strong anniversary pack. Consisting of the Ultra Boost LTD (€200), the Energy Boost OG (€150) and the Energy Boost (€160), the collection brings back the original sneaker’s black and yellow colourway, while evolving it with a number of tweaks. For a start, the midsole is now 85% Boost foam, which means each stride will return even more energy. An updated torsion system moves with your foot to give you a smoother landing, the upper is even comfier, and the new Stretchweb rubber outsole is grippier than ever. All three pairs will be available from February 1.