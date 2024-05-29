This brand’s first running shoe wants to help you go faster at any distance

Looking for a new pair of running shoes? You’re not alone if you’re getting confused by all the jargon. Some shoes are better for going fast at short distances, others are for distance running. But what if you do a combination? New brand Sudu reckons its debut running shoes can help. The SRM 01 runners are designed for fast-paced performance at all distances.

Designed for the pavement pounders and sprint enthusiasts, these kicks promise to help you run your fastest however far you go. The SRM 01 running shoes flaunt a responsive Spring Foam+ midsole that’ll have you feeling like you’re bouncing on a cloud. The Speed Weave+ engineered mesh is here to keep things breezy and cool, ensuring your feet don’t turn into mini saunas during your runs.

Comfort and performance? Sudu reckons it nailed it. What makes the SRM 01 truly standout is its medium density collar foam. It wraps around your ankle like a cosy blanket, providing comfort and a solid lockdown. It means these shoes can transition seamlessly from your morning sprints to casual streetwear.

The heel strike zone offers precision foot-strike management for getting the perfect step. Dynamic cutouts and optimal rubber make these running shoes breathable, flexible, and grippy, ensuring you’re steady on your feet. The lightweight midsole is responsive and lively, perfect for any twitchy movements.

A moulded sock liner ensures tailored comfort and energy dispersion. Aggressive heel management pushes you forward with every stride. The engineered knit upper and conforming collar provide ultimate cushioning and ventilation. Top-class sculpting gives you a trampoline effect – springy and bouncy. Elastic tongue wings secure the fit for any activity, from marathons to errands. Fancy strapping these new running shows to your feet? The SRM 01 will set you back a neat £125. You can grab them directly from Sudu.

