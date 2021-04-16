20 years of Lego Harry Potter marked with new sets, and a brick-built Fawkes, Harry and Hermione

Following in the slipstream of Hedwig, Lego has announced Fawkes, Dumbledore’s Phoenix (£34.99, available June 2021). This fiery 597-piece bird has a similarly impressive 35cm wingspan and mechanical moving wings. You get a Dumbledore minifig as well, to terrorise with a giant version of his feathered friend. Speaking of minifigs, Harry Potter & Hermione Granger (£64.99) nets you buildable 26cm-tall versions of two iconic ones; but if you prefer your minifigs at standard size, six new playsets are on the way. Each includes an exclusive gold minifig to make collectors’ bank accounts shudder, and the star of the show is the 1176-piece Chamber of Secrets (£129.99), featuring chunks of Hogwarts, Tom Riddle and a giant basilisk. Like your Lego more cerebral in nature? Then try Harry Potter Hogwarts Wizard’s Chess (£64.99), based on the fondly remembered scene in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. No cheating by waggling your wand to influence the brick-built pieces, mind.