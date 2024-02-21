Garmin’s well-priced Forerunner 165 running watch gives you a huge 11 days of battery life

If you’re on the look-out for a new top running watch, you’re probably considering a Garmin. Or at least you have at some point. And the latest release is going to help you track your pavement plodding with new watches that offer AMOLED displays.

There are two models: the Forerunner 165 and the Forerunner 165 Music. Both have bright AMOLED displays that are perfect for checking your stats mid-run without squinting like you’ve forgotten your glasses. And let’s not forget the classic 5-button design, which stops you from pawing at a screen. The Forerunner 165 Series packs a punch with wrist-based running power and dynamics, training effect insights, and a host of activity profiles including (wait for it) pickleball. Plus, there’s sleep monitoring, nap detection (because who doesn’t love a good nap?), and Garmin Pay for when you dash into the shop post-run for a well-deserved snack.

These running watches are like having a personal coach strapped to your wrist. They offer personalized adaptive training plans, advanced training metrics, and recovery insights. And for those of you who can’t run without your tunes, the Forerunner 165 Music lets you download songs. You can hook up to Spotify, Deezer, or Amazon Music for that extra motivational boost. They’re also both kitted out with everything you need to smash your next PR, from pace and distance tracking to adaptive training plans that adjust as you improve. And because life isn’t just about running (apparently), they’ve got 24/7 wellness tracking too. Battery life will last you for around 11 days, so you don’t have to worry about plugging into a wall.

Now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for: the price. The Forerunner 165 will set you back a cool $250/£240, while the Forerunner 165 Music is up for grabs at $300/£290. They’re both available to order directly from the brand.

